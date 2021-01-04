Patricia (Pat, Patsy) Fischer Larson died peacefully in her sleep at 84 years of age on December 24, 2020, in North Bend, WA. Pat was born on September 14, 1936 in Farmington, MN, the first of four children to Alfred and Mary Fischer. She was the oldest of 54 cousins in the extended Fischer family. At 18, Patsy distinguished herself as a cub reporter for her school newspaper, scooping an exclusive interview with Haile Selassie, the Emperor of Ethiopia, during a 1954 state visit. As a testament to her tenacity as a young woman reporter in a male dominated profession, she managed to secure an interview with Mamie Eisenhower as well. Upon graduating St. Catherine University School of Nursing, Pat married law student Robert (Bob) Larson in 1958. Bob entered the Air Force as a staff officer in the Judge Advocate command and over the next 30 years of military life, Pat and Bob raised six children, traveling the U.S. through various assignments, including two years on Guam. While stationed in New Hampshire in 1972, Pat co-founded the Strafford Learning Center, a non-profit offering special education programs that has grown to support 1,000 students in over 30 school districts. In 1986, Pat and Bob retired from the Air Force in Redlands, CA. Pat volunteered in the Redlands Area Historical Society, for which she received the 1997 heritage award. She established a Christian youth program called JOY, touching the lives of many high schoolers and college students over the years. Pat returned to school to complete a Master’s degree and became a Psychiatric Nurse working with at-risk adolescents. Throughout her many civic and faith-based involvements, Patricia exhibited a lifelong desire to change community life for the better, with particular focus on the marginalized and underserved. In recent years, Pat was often to be found on her front porch, with her little dog Sammy, sharing a seat with a neighbor, befriending passersby, listening to their stories and offering sage advice. Many who embraced her as a surrogate mother and grandmother will miss her. She is survived by her six children Greg (Pia), Sarah (Steve), Matt (Jennifer), Andy (Debbie), Joe (Michelle), and Ben (Stefanie), 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, as well as her brother Buzz and sister Gina. For safe social distancing, memorial services are limited to immediate family. Condolences may be expressed online at: flintofts.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a check donation in Pat’s memory to her favored cause: Strafford Learning Center Founders Fund 317 Main Street, Somersworth, NH 03878 straffordlearningcenter.org (603) 692-4411 Non-profit Tax ID: 020347622
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.