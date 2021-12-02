Patricia "Pat" Rgnonti, age 89 of Lakeville, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on November 20, 2021, after a 3-year battle with Leukemia.
Preceded in death by parents, Francis and John Hayek.
Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Rgnonti; daughters, Jean (Tim) Watts and Gail (Rob) Rutan; grandchildren, Eric Watts, Shannon Watts, Hayden Rutan, Sawyer Rutan; life-long friends, Mary Pearson and Rita Heffron.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived an active and meaningful life being an incredible homemaker for her family while enjoying many hobbies and activities such as carpentry, gardening, and vegetable farming.
Pat grew up in St. Paul, MN and had an adventurous childhood, swimming and exploring the Mississippi River Valley. She had a zest for life and was unafraid of living and doing what she wanted to do. As a young woman, she and close friends spent several months travelling through the United States. She met her husband, Charles "Chuck" Rgnonti at Antlers Park in Lakeville, MN in 1952. They married in 1956 and lived in many places, such as England, California, Arkansas, Washington State, etc. while Chuck was serving in the US Air Force. They took advantage of travelling in their camper as much as possible, with their two daughters, and enjoyed outdoor adventures such as boating on the Peugeot Sound and sledding on Mt. Rainier. Pat was always ready to try new things, taking up oil painting while living in Washington and remodeling her home in Lakeville. She was a talented artist and carpenter. She was an avid follower of Jack Lalaine, the original exercise guru. A day didn't go by without starting the day with exercise.
In 1971, they retired from the US Air Force and settled in Lakeville, MN. They built a wonderful life on a hobby farm, where she raised chickens and tended to a large garden. Cutting grass was a favorite past time. Pat grew most of her own vegetables and enjoyed canning the produce. Pat was a true lover of all animals, and especially dogs and monkeys. She had several beloved Doberman pinchers over the years. She was a helpful and loving mother and grandmother, dedicated to helping as needed in any way she could. Always dependable and available, she was 'present' and never missed a grandkid's game, play, concert, or birthday party. Later in life, she spent many peaceful summers at North Long Lake in Brainerd in their camper. She will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to the healthcare professionals at Minnesota Oncology in Burnsville for the excellent and loving care they provided for the last two years.
A private mass will be held at All Saints Church in Lakeville, interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials, in leu of flowers, can be sent to the MN Humane Society.
