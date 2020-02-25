Patricia Johnson

Pat Johnson of Birchwood, WI passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020 due to a cardiac arrest. Pat was 67. Patricia Ann Koster was born on March 27, 1952 to Linus Leo and Madonna Theresa (Goecke) Koster in Carroll, IA. She was the oldest child of six. She grew up on the family farm near Breda, IA and graduated from Breda High School in 1970. On September 12, 1970, Pat was united in marriage to Ronald Duane Johnson in Breda, IA and to this union three children were born, Joshua, Ross and Tyson. The couple resided in Fort Collins, CO from 1970-1975 where Pat worked in the Microbiology Department at Colorado State University. From 1975-1981, the couple lived in Bayard, IA where Pat worked as a homemaker and housewife. In 1981, they moved to Ames, IA where Pat worked at Bournes Corporation, building electronic components. In 1985, the couple settled in Apple Valley, MN. Pat worked at Our Own Hardware Corporate office as a Data Entry Clerk. In 1988, she began her lifelong career in the Accounts Receivable Department at Transport America in Eagan, MN, until she retired in 2016. Following retirement, Pat and Ron moved to Lake Chetac near Birchwood, WI. As an animal and nature lover, Pat enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels, chipmunks, deer and fox that came around. She enjoyed watching the beautiful Eagles, and all the wonderful creatures in the forest. She also loved to garden, spending time landscaping her yard and tending to crops in her greenhouse and many planters. In 2018, Pat earned her Master Gardener Certificate from the University of Wisconsin and soon became the treasurer of the North Country Master Gardener Association. Pat loved to sew and quilt. She opened her own shop on Etsy called Fun Doll Clothes, selling unique handmade outfits for dolls. She loved to bring joy and fun to children and adults who adore and collect their own dolls. She was a member of the local quilt club in Birchwood, making quilts for the benefit of kids in the Rice Lake Women’s Shelter. For the last 3 years, Pat volunteered at the Birkebeiner in Hayward, WI handing out numbered bibs, hats and other items. Pat savored time with her family and her grandchildren who brought joy to her heart and were a bright light in her life. As “Grammy,” she loved boating, fishing, being silly and sharing her creative doll outfits. Sewing and grandchildren were truly her greatest passions. Pat will be missed terribly by family and friends - her artistic talents and sense of humor will be remembered by all that knew her. Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, Ron; cherished sons, Ross (Nikki) Johnson and Tyson Johnson; adored grandchildren, Sydney, Kyle, Kara and Kallie Johnson; mother, Madonna Koster; fond brothers, Mike (Judy) Koster and Ken (Beth) Koster; loving sister, Linda (Phil) Pudenz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by her infant son, Joshua; father, Linus Koster; and brothers, John and Jim Koster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, with interment in the church cemetery. Following the services, a luncheon will be served in the church basement. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, WI.
