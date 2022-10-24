Patricia C. White (Patsy Fischer) of Farmington, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on October 19, 2022.
Pat was born on March 29, 1934, to George and Margaret (Friedges) Fischer in New Market Township, MN, grew up in New Market, and graduated from New Prague High School in 1952. After her graduation, she moved to Minneapolis before meeting her husband, Jim White, in Lakeville. They were married on June 7, 1958, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market.
In 1963, Jim and Pat bought a funeral home in Farmington and renamed it White Funeral Home. They raised their seven children in Farmington and grew the funeral home business to five locations.
Pat was a longtime member of the Church of St. Michael in Farmington where she served as a Samaritan Minister, lector, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, and Friday morning prayer service minister. Pat was very active at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington, where she served many different roles. Pat was the ultimate volunteer—from election judge to Board of Trustees member, she was proud to serve her community in many capacities.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jerry Hoffman.
Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jim; children, Mark (Cheryl), Meg (Steve) Heintze, Michelle (Bobby) Schmitz, Mike, Mary Pat (Mike) Ferraro, Jimmy, and John White; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Hoffman; and also by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. on October 27, 2022, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Avenue, Farmington, MN, with visitation on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd Street, Farmington (651-463-7374) and also one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Church of St. Michael in Farmington.
