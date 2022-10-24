Patricia C. White

Patricia C. White (Patsy Fischer) of Farmington, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on October 19, 2022.

Pat was born on March 29, 1934, to George and Margaret (Friedges) Fischer in New Market Township, MN, grew up in New Market, and graduated from New Prague High School in 1952. After her graduation, she moved to Minneapolis before meeting her husband, Jim White, in Lakeville. They were married on June 7, 1958, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market.

