Orin "Bing" Quinnell

Orin "Bing" Quinnell, age 89 of rural Northfield/Farmington, passed away quietly at his home on Thursday morning, February 9, 2023.

Bing was born June 8, 1933 at the old Northfield Hospital, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Oliver and Myra (Schulz) Quinnell. He was named "Orin" after the physician who delivered him (Orin Thorsen). He earned the nickname "Bing" from his Aunt Ruth who picked him up from his bassinet next to the pot belly stove in the kitchen and stated, "he looks like a red Bing cherry..." and it stuck!

