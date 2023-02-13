Orin "Bing" Quinnell, age 89 of rural Northfield/Farmington, passed away quietly at his home on Thursday morning, February 9, 2023.
Bing was born June 8, 1933 at the old Northfield Hospital, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Oliver and Myra (Schulz) Quinnell. He was named "Orin" after the physician who delivered him (Orin Thorsen). He earned the nickname "Bing" from his Aunt Ruth who picked him up from his bassinet next to the pot belly stove in the kitchen and stated, "he looks like a red Bing cherry..." and it stuck!
Bing graduated from Northfield High School in 1951 where he was an exceptional basketball player. He later served in the Army as a Helicopter Mechanic and stationed in Gary Airforce Base, San Marcos, TX from 1954-1956. This is where his love for flying began. After discharge, he returned home to farm with his father.
On October 6, 1956, Bing married Joan A. Robinson of Austin, MN. The couple made their first home in Farmington, MN where Joan started her nursing career at Sanford Memorial Hospital and Bing worked for a short time at the Stanton Airfield as well as farmed the family farm with his parents. Bing and Joan bought their own farm where they raised beef cattle, crops and their five children, and later introduced each of their 12 grandchildren to farm living.
Bing went to school and became an airline mechanic and worked for North Central Airlines, which became Republic Airlines, which was then acquired by Northwest Airlines and is today, Delta Airlines. After 20 years with the airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recruited Bing to come work for them to inspect the Delta fleet. Bing worked for FAA for 13 years and retired at age 65. He then started his "retirement years" driving school bus for Marshall Line, Inc. for the next 17 years. During his entire professional career, Bing's second full-time job was always farming - from which he NEVER retired.
Bing was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington. In addition to farming, over the years, Bing was a member of the local Stock Club, supported the Bright Stars 4H club, and enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with his sons-in-law and grandsons. His family was the core of his life and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Lynn) Suilmann of Farmington, Jody (Randy) Bongard of Lakeville, Jane (Jeff) Batta of Farmington, Jason (Traci) Quinnell of Lakeville, Jennifer Quinnell (Eric Nesseth) of Farmington; 12 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and his parents.
Visitation will be 4:00PM - 7:00PM, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Northfield Ballroom located at 1055 MN-3, Northfield, MN. A light meal will be served. Services will be private. Interment will be in Corinthian Cemetery, Farmington. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons Zachary Batta, Ethan Quinnell, Tyler Quinnell, Samuel Suilmann, Max Batta and Ben Suilmann.
Memorials are preferred to Children's Home Society-Korean Adoption Program, Trondhjem Preservation Society, Faith United Methodist Church, St. Jude's or H.A.S.R.A. Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
