( July 20, 1990 - April 3, 2020 ) Nicholas Peter Simmons “Nick”, age 29 of Minneapolis, formerly of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020. Nick was a 2008 graduate of Lakeville South High School and attended St. Cloud State University. Nick is preceded in death by his grandfather, Randall Peter Simmons. He is survived by his loving parents, Troy and Kim; siblings, Miranda Jo and Jacob Randall Simmons; grandparents, Jacquelyn Simmons and Richard and Shirlee Larson, also by uncles, step-uncle, aunts, cousin, and so many friends. We are celebrating Nick’s amazing life with an Open House on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 11 AM - 3:30 PM at the Legends Golf Club, 8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, MN 55372. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.