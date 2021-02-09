Nicholas Dean Cambridge, age 25, passed away at home suddenly on February 3, 2021. Nick was born in Moline, IL on June 17, 1995. He relocated to Eagan, MN with his family before the age of 2, where he would grow into a caring and humble young man, graduating from Eastview High School in 2013. He worked at Sun Country Airlines for a time, where he loved reuniting passengers with lost and found items; he had a huge capacity to empathize with others. At the time of his passing, Nick worked for Leafline Labs in Cottage Grove in the medical cannabis field. He strongly believed in the healing properties of medical cannabis and enjoyed knowing his work was helping others. Nick loved all sports, especially basketball. He found joy in traveling and exploring new places with his mom; he especially loved the mountains of Colorado and hoped to relocate there one day. Nick loved live music, craft beer, hand-blown glass artistry and driving his cherished Jeep Wrangler. Nick is survived by his parents Shelly and Dean; siblings Cody Cambridge (Ally Lindeen) and Amber (Jake) Zerin; grandfather Dick L. Cambridge and nieces and nephews Izaiah, Zoey, Brayden and Jay, along with his beloved husky, Leia. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Reinhart, Kenneth Pearson and Karen Cambridge, and Aunt Krystal Browning. A private family service will be held at White Funeral Home in Apple Valley, MN where condolences may be expressed at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Nick’s name with contributions going to Basic Animal Rights Council (BARC) in Parsons, Kansas, the rescue shelter that allowed Nick to adopt his precious dog, Leia. Please send either personal checks or Venmo contributions through Amber Zerin, 16295 Elkhorn Trl, Lakeville, MN 55044. Once he met someone, that someone was forever a friend in Nick’s heart. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life for Nicholas, to be announced and held at a later date.
