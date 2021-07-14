Nettie (nee Agnes Braun Wiebe) Geiger

Age 84, of Apple Valley, passed away June 19, 2021. Nettie was born July 7, 1936, in Grunthal, Manitoba to Jacob and Aganetha Wiebe. Nettie graduated from Green Valley High School (Grunthal, MB) and Elim Bible College (Altona, MB). After graduating from Manitoba Teachers College (Winnipeg, MB), she taught elementary school. She met her husband, David, while they were both volunteers with the Mennonite Central Committee in California. Shortly after marrying, the couple moved to Minnesota where Nettie operated her own daycare business. One could say that she did not have a job so much as a calling. Nettie’s greatest joy was her family. She cared deeply for her family and the many children she had a role in raising throughout her life. She was an active member of Apple Valley Baptist Church. Her faith was the most important thing in her life. Nettie is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, their spouses and 5 granddaughters: Rachel and Eric, Sarah, Kate and Suzannah Green; Maria and Brian, Bree and Katie Borowski; and many beloved extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org). A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11 AM at Apple Valley/Revival Baptist Church at 964 Garden View Dr., Apple Valley, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. whitefuneralhomes.com
