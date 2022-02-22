Nathan "Nate" Jon Myers

Nathan Jon Myers, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2022 at the age of 35.
Nathan was born May 10, 1986 at St. Johns Hospital in Red Wing, MN. He spent the first 2 years of his life in Cannon Falls, MN before moving to Apple Valley, MN where he graduated from High School in June 2004. After high school, he worked in and moved around the Twin Cities. Nathan was always someone who could take a problem and find a solution. One of his best characteristics was his listening. He would not judge anyone and often was the voice of reason for his friends and family. Nathan loved music, singing karaoke and attending concerts. Nathan loved helping set up computer programs and problem solving.
He is survived by his parents Gregg and Deb Myers of Apple Valley, MN; brother Dan (Angie) Myers and nephews Dylan and Derek, and brother Chris (Brie) Myers; aunts Kari (Jim) Kiehne of Rochester, MN, Kim (Rich) Rud of International Falls, MN and uncles David (Deb) Olson of Blue Earth, MN, Mark (Lori) Myers of Kalispell, MT and Chuck (Brenda) Myers of Middleton, WI. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Mary Olson of Rochester, MN, many cousins and great friends.
Preceded in death by paternal grandparents George "Bill" and Audrey Myers, maternal grandfather James Olson and uncle Steve Olson.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.