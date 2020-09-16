July 16, 1979 - Sept. 7, 2020 Nathan Dean Heimdal, age 41 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Elvin and Inez Tweed. Survived by his parents, Ken and Pam; daughter, Reese and her mother, Jessi Tolley; brother, Ben; adopted Aunt, Amy Waage; grandparents, Dean (Gloria) Heimdal and Geri (Marv) Smith; also by other loving relatives and many friends. He was also preceded in death by his sense of humor. Nate was a friend to his everyone. He befriended new kids in school and always made them feel welcome. He loved to play soccer. Ken called him Scooter from watching him scoot up and down the fields. He excelled in soccer and was co-captain of his high school soccer team. He was on the Homecoming Court at Lakeville HS. He tried basketball and wrestling and baseball. He quit wrestling after 1 season because he didn’t like to hug sweaty guys. He was extremely gifted at foosball, darts, and pretty much every other game of coordination. Nate loved reading joke books. He’d fall asleep many times as a kid with a joke book in his hands. Nate had a love/hate relationship with our dog Mindy. Mindy weighed more than he did, so he had quite a time controlling her when out on a walk. Nate loved his family, his friends and his cousins. In fact, Nate loved everyone. He especially loved his daughter, Reese. He was always so happy when his days with Reese came around. He loved making her laugh. In High School, Nate worked at McDonald’s when it first opened up in Lakeville. His restaurant career was comprised of Perkins, Mankato Country Club and Harry’s Restaurant. He had a knack for forgetting to turn in orders, so his time in the restaurant business was cut short. Nate graduated from Lakeville High School in 1998. He spent 1 semester at the U of MN and then transferred to Mankato State. He graduated from Mankato with a BS in Math and Economics. Nate worked at American Bank, First Resource Bank and East Bank. Then he started preparing taxes at his mother’s tax office. He worked there off and on for several years. Nate married Jessi Tolley in September 2015. Reese was born in June 26, 2016. They later divorced. Nate was a very kind soul. He was not at all successful financially, but he succeeded in relationships. We love you, Nate, and we will miss you always! Memorial visitation from 5-8 PM Wednesday, September 16 at White Funeral Home, Lakeville and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorial service will be held 11 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville. The service will be live-streamed on Pam Heimdal’s Facebook page, and tagged onto Nate’s and Ben’s Facebook pages and on-screen at the Heimdal residence at 9540 210th Street in Lakeville. Please consider parking in the Clay’s Acres neighborhood and walking a few blocks to allow for easier parking for those who need it. Carpooling is also encouraged. We will follow COVID guidelines. Please be considerate of others and wear a mask. While we love hugs, we need to limit them. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
