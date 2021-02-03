Nancy W. Page, age 83 of Farmington, MN passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021 at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington. Nancy enjoyed long drives with her husband Vern, reading books, crossword puzzles, and world travel. From martial arts to belly dancing, Nancy had many interests during her full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She helped build the family business, McVicker’s TV in Farmington, with then husband Lewis McVicker in the 1970s and retired after a long career with the local phone company. More recently, she was a school bus aide for Marshall Lines. She was involved in many community organizations, including the American Legion, as a Farmington resident spanning more than 50 years. Nancy is survived by her loving children, Deborah Raidt, Dee (Chuck) Adams and Dan McVicker; grandchildren, Jeremy, Elisa, Dylan, Andrew (Ally), Patrick (Phoebe), Mia (Tim), Ian and Nan; great grandchildren, Isaiah, McKenzie, Blake, Michael, Raeline and Nora; and great-great grandchild Elijah. She is also survived by her loving brother Don Peters. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Page, who passed away in November. The couple were married on July 15, 2005. Vernon brought four loving children to this union: Daniel (Michelle) Page; Eileen (Robert) Marti; Elaine (Randy) Eckstein; Mary (Calvin) Eckstein; and grandchildren Kyle (Tiffany) Page, Tyler (Amanda) Page, Allison (Curt) Hong, Laura (D. Eugene) Orr, Adam (Natalie) Eckstein, Benjamin (Theresa) Eckstein, Joshua (Hannah) Marti, Jeremy Marti, Christopher (Krystal) Eckstein, Paul (Holly Crandall) Eckstein; 17 great grandchildren; Vernon’s 10 siblings: Genevieve (Howard) Hanson, Lucille Weiss, Dorothy Grover, Darlene Pollard, Shirley Konikson, Larry Page, Carol (Jack) Bechly, Diane Page, Darrell (Linda) Page, and Allan (Pam) Page. The memorial service was held at 11 AM Wednesday February 3, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington (651-463-7374) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Interment followed at Corinthian Cemetery, Farmington. A Facebook Live link will be streaming the service at https://www.facebook.com/168751998056821/live/ or Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85715336019?pwd=SzNmTktEU0hhTjluTjJDWWlpTXdsdz09 May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.