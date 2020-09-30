Nancy J. Bauer, age 83 of Farmington, passed away on September 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Florence Fitzpatrick and infant daughter. Survived by husband of 62 years, Jerry; children, Terry (Tanya) Bauer, Thomas, Tracy (Jackie) and Peggy Bauer; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and sister, Sharon Emert. Memorial Service 6 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 with visitation starting at 4 PM at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Farmington Lutheran Church. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.