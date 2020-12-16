Nancy Ailleen Watrud

Watrud, Nancy Ailleen, age 68 of Lakeville passed away December 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Ralph Reiff; and brother, Lester Reiff. Survived by her husband, John; children, Lisa (Ryan) Kearney, Colleen Watrud, and Amy (Corey Patterson; grandchildren, Kayla, Autumn, and Austin; brother, Ralph Jr, (Rita); also by other loving relatives and friends. Nancy was born in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up at Fort Snelling and graduated from Richfield High School. She married John on September 11th, 1971. She worked at Enggrens for 28 years and finished her career at Twin Cities Orthopedics. She had passion and a real talent for decorating cakes. She started golfing at the age of 3 and won many tournaments including a trip of a lifetime to Scotland. Her passion in life was to be a caretaker in many ways. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and children. She devoted her early retirement life to take care of John who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Her caring nature truly showed as she was known as the Cat Lady. She had a special place in her heart for our cats along with taking care of ALL the neighborhood cats. She has touched so many lives and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society. Funeral service Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11 AM at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville. Visitation from 5-8 PM Friday at the White Funeral Home. Interment: Lakeville Grove Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.