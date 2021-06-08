Mort Mortenson, age 77 of Apple Valley, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born in Minneapolis and enjoyed fishing, fast boats and, of course, beer at happy hour. He was preceded in death by son, Daryl. He is survived by wife of 55 years, Sandy; daughter Teri (Paul) Donner; son Lance; granddaughter Ella and grandsons Dustin Rooker and Cory Rooker. Mort joined the US Navy Seabees and served two terms in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley, MN. An interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. National Cremation Society, 612-869-3418, www.nationalcremation.com/location/richfield
