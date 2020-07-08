Mildred “Millie” Sarah Besson (nee McCormack, Cook), age 88, born in Danbury, Wis. and long-time resident of Apple Valley, MN, died at the home of her daughter, Patricia (Harlan) Tietz, in Shakopee, MN on Monday, July 6, 2020. Also survived by son, Michael Cook of Apple Valley and daughter Jennifer (Jim) Gummert of Jordan, MN. Other survivors include five grandsons, Quenton (Bethany) Marty, Michael (Sheila) Tietz, Brian (Misty) Tietz, Matthew and Joseph Gummert; nine great-grandchildren, Eden, Truman, Briar and Jude Marty, Logan and Natalie Tietz, Paisley, Gabriel and Remy Tietz. Preceded in death by daughter Robin Cook; grandsons Jeffery Tietz and Michael Cook; her parents; one sister and five brothers. Family wishes to Thank Maren Beard, RN, Janey, aide and Sheila, spiritual care from Fairview Hospice for their care of Millie. FANTASTIC team! Private services were held. A video of the service can be found on www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville, MN. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.