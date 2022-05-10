Milan Mader, age 83, longtime Lakeville Schools educator and coach, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022 due to complications from Parkinson's.
Preceded in death by his brothers, Pavel and John.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Marie; children, Milan (Nicki) and Donna (Steve) Weber; grandchildren, Milan III, Anika, Alexa, and Ross; sister, Marie (Joseph) Peca.
Milan was born September 26, 1938 in Hodonin, Czechoslovakia. Following graduation from Charles University in Prague, he began his lifelong career in education. He was a member of the Czech National Track Team and competed throughout Europe. Milan married his one true love, Marie Bila, on June 27, 1964 and they began a lifelong adventure that spanned the globe and brought the family to Minnesota.
After immigrating to the U.S. in January 1969, following the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, Milan worked a variety of jobs to support the family. He studied English and eventually resumed his teaching and coaching career at St. Raphael's Catholic School in Crystal in 1972 and coached soccer, volleyball, gymnastics and track at Cooper High School. In 1978, Milan was hired as a teacher and coach in Lakeville where he enjoyed an incredible 34-year career. He was instrumental in advocating for and bringing Minnesota girls sports to the forefront developing state powers in volleyball, gymnastics and track and field, instilling the principles of competition, dedication, hard work and sportsmanship. In his 50 plus years of coaching, Milan had an invaluable impact on his children, grandchildren and thousands of students, athletes and colleagues before retiring in 2012.
His volleyball legacy consists of 806 victories, 15 state tournament appearances, 5 state runner-up and 1 state title in 2010. His gymnastics teams made 15 state meet appearances and captured 10 state titles. Among his many personal recognitions and awards: National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, MSHSL Hall of Fame, MN Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, 2003 Class AAA Coach of the Year, MSHSL Coaches Association Hall of Fame, University of MN Women's Gymnastics Hall of Fame, MN Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Lakeville Hall of Fame and the establishment of the "Mader Loop" running trail at Ritter Park.
Milan had a wide variety of interests and hobbies including hiking, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, traveling with Marie throughout Europe, and especially exploring the U.S. National Parks. Milan also had interests in all types of music, reading, piano, guitar and woodworking. His love of sports led him to enjoy watching hockey, track and field, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics and the Olympic Games. He loved attending his kids' and grandkids' games and events, family gatherings, and especially Marie's Czech cooking and baking.
Milan was a champion in every sense of the word. However, his coaching goals were never about awards and titles. Instead, he focused on instilling character in his athletes and helping them become the best version of themselves. Among all of his accomplishments, nothing meant more to him than his family and the life that he and Marie built. He was a great storyteller and did his best to leave his family with the important details of his journey through this life. He used his gifts to make sure to leave an impact and he did just that. We are so proud of him and so grateful to be a part of his legacy.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at Brackett's Crossing Country Club, Thursday, May 19 from 5:00 - 8:00pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.