Michaeline "Mickey" Stanczak

Age 88 years and 362 days old passed away on July 3, 2021 on their 67th wedding anniversary. Survived by husband, Andrew; children Sue (Ron) Grouws, Nancy (Pat) Sheehan, Jeff Stanczak, David (Tammy) Stanczak; grandchildren Lauren (Ryan) Clark, Megan (Jake)Thompson, Joseph Sheehan, Dylan, Jaci, Angela and Mariah Stanczak and Matthew, Katelyn and Sophie Stanczak; many other relatives and friends. Visitation was 10:00AM on Monday, July 12 with Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd. E., Burnsville, MN. Memorials preferred to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association or Mary Mother of the Church. White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.