Michael "Mike" W. Renlund

Michael W. Renlund, age 43, of Burnsville, MN lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on December 22, 2020. Michael was born in Bloomington, MN on June 22, 1977, to Lance and Fran (Mansfield) Renlund. He attended Burnsville High School. Michael worked alongside his father for many years in the family business, Renlund Midwest Vending. Most recently, he worked at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Since his father’s death, Michael had been especially devoted to his mother, sharing her home and helping care for her when needed. Beyond his tough persona was a pushover for an adorable kitty - he loved his Tigerly so much, even taking her “sledding” in the snowy backyard on occasion! He loved spending time with his family, a spirited conversation, a good joke, playing poker, and sharing a beverage and a laugh with his brothers or many friends. Michael loved the Minnesota Twins and suffered his entire life as a Minnesota Vikings fan; but his brothers and friends suffered right along with him. Much like his parents, Michael never went anywhere without meeting a new friend. He will be forever in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his father, Lance. He is survived by his mother, Fran; brothers Tony (Cari Anne) and Patrick (Rae); nephews Sam and Leo; nieces Magdalena and Molly; many cousins; other relatives and countless friends. River Hills Methodist Church, www.riverhillsumc.org and Cremation Society of Minnesota are assisting the family. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
