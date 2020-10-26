Michael "Mike" Palmer Larson

Michael passed away at his home in Burnsville, MN at the age of 57 on October 22, 2020. He was born to Evelyn and Donald Larson on December 11, 1962 in Hastings, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Pat McClung, and siblings John McClung, Jim Behling, Laurie McClung, Greg McClung, and Barb Schwanz. He is survived by his wife Annette; son Uriah Malinowski (40) (Emily), daughter Kelsey (26), son Isaiah (18); siblings Dale McClung, Gary Larson, Steve McClung, Judi Larson Azar, Lynn McClung, Donna Larson, Becky Johnson, Scott McClung; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many more loved ones. Mike was a loving and proud father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He shared his laughter, love for nature, curiosity for the world, and kindness. He found pride in his hard work, family, and creativity. He will be remembered for his strong commitment to family and his love for life and connecting with others. Mike worked as the Maintenance Manager at the Parkway Cooperative of Burnsville where his love of sharing and listening to stories will be greatly missed by the residents. As he was an adamant proponent of organ donation, his eyes and skin were donated. The family is hopeful that someone will see the world through his eyes and feel hugs through his skin. When we see a shooting star, a monarch butterfly, a bald eagle, or a roaring bonfire, we will think of him. Those that knew him will miss him forever, but his spirit will live on in all of us. Please consider making a donation in Michael’s name to Dream of Wild Health at www.dreamofwildhealth.org. A Celebration of Life will be held for Michael in the Twin Cities area when it is safe to gather. In addition, a graveside service will be held on the morning of Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, WI.
