Age 62 of Burnsville, was born February 11, 1957 in Austin, MN to David and Margaret Shepherd. He passed away unexpectedly at home December 29, 2019, with his wife by his side. Mike was a salesman in the food service industry for most of his working years. His sense of humor and dedication touched numerous lives and was loved by many. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends and was very active in his kids’ lives. He is preceded in death by his dad, David. Mike will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Kathy; children, Becky (Mike) Henke, and Kyle (Emily); mom, Margaret; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Spoden and Peggy Shepherd; along with many nieces, nephews, family and many dear friends. Mike was truly one of the kindest, most generous people everyone knew. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. Visitation was Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-7 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage, MN and a memorial service, 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3rd. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
Michael "Mike" Lee Shepherd
