Michael "Mike" E. Nelson, 65, of Bagley, MN, formerly of Rosemount, MN, Rogers, AR and Blytheville, AR, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Mike was born in Ashland, WI on August 2, 1957 to Neil and Helen (Karaba) Nelson. He graduated from Rosemount High School in 1976. Mike joined the United States Air Force in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1981. Mike was an entrepreneur and worked in and owned multiple businesses over the years. He worked as a cotton farmer, as a truck driver, he owned a roofing company with his brother in Arkansas, he owned a restaurant, was a city employee, and was quite the craftsman.
Mike liked politics and a friendly debate. He loved America and remembered his time in the Air Force fondly. He also loved the Vikings (especially if they beat the Packers). Family was important to Mike, as well as keeping things that had a sweet memory attached to it. He liked history, the outdoors, animals, and Good Ol' Country living. He truly loved Resty. Mike was a big hearted and kind man. He was sensitive, yet liked to joke around.
He is survived by his significant other, Resty Wenberg of Bagley, MN; his mother, Helen Nelson of Rosemount, MN; his best friend, Al Spring of Bagley, MN; his brothers, Neil Nelson Jr. of Florida and Tom Nelson of Arkansas; his sister, Lisa (Mark) Bergerson of Burnsville, MN; his nephews, Derek , Dustin, Dane, Jarett and Alex; his nieces, Tawny and Talia; many great nieces and nephews; Resty's children, Cassie Wenberg and Vern Wenberg of Minneapolis, MN; his uncle, Joe Karaba of Ashland, WI; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Allen Nelson; his grandparents, Allen and Gunda Nelson and Joseph and Bernadine "Bertha" Karaba; his aunts, Lillian Billings and Jane Richardson; and his uncles, Ted Karaba and Roger Nelson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.