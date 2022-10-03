Michael "Mike" E. Nelson

Michael "Mike" E. Nelson, 65, of Bagley, MN, formerly of Rosemount, MN, Rogers, AR and Blytheville, AR, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

