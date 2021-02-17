Melvin J. Lopez of Farmington, Minnesota, died on February 16, 2021 at Three Links Nursing Home in Northfield. He was born October 14, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Leonardo and Madeline (Stevens) Lopez. Melvin served in the Air Force from 1962-1966 in Guam; he was an airplane mechanic. He was employed by General Motors in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. He is survived by wife, Donna Lopez and son, Brad Lopez; sister, Rochelle Egan; brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held at Klecatsky and Sons Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave., South Saint Paul on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior.
