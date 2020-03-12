Age 16 of Rosemount, born December 7, 2003 in Burnsville to Tom & Lisa Anderson, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020 at home with his family at his side. Max will be dearly missed by his parents, Tom & Lisa; brother, Alex; sister, Kylee; grandparents, Francis Anderson and Ardell & Marion Cayler; aunts and uncles: Tia & Jason Bergstrom, Todd & Dena Anderson, Sheryl & Dan Keeley and Steve Cayler and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Katherine Anderson and uncle, Tim Anderson. Visitation, 5-7 PM, Monday, March 16, at Henry W Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral Service, 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with visitation one hour before, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley. Max will be laid to rest at Rosemount cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donor’s choice. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952)432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
