Maurine "Tudi" Ann Yonke

Maurine "Tudi" A. Yonke, age 76, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her son, Bret (Emily) Yonke; daughter, Lisa (Matt) Edstrom; her grandchildren, Bradley, Blake, Brooke, Emma and Whitney; sisters-in-law, Ann Lien, Marilyn Oxley, Marge (Joe) LaFrance, Dottie Yonke and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Tudi was preceded in death by her son, Jeff; her husband, Dick; her brother, Ron and her parents, Juletta and Bennard Lien.
Tudi was born in Austin, MN and spent her early childhood on a farm in LeRoy prior to moving to Adams, MN in 1957. After graduating top of her class from Adams High School, Tudi went on to graduate with a degree in Business Education from Mankato State University. After college, Tudi taught at Bloomington Kennedy High School for five years before opting to stay home to raise her three children.
Tudi enjoyed spending time with her kids, watching sports and other activities, and spending time at their cabin in the summers. She cherished time with her friends who were so important to her. She felt fortunate to be able to spend over 40 years with her husband, Dick, and took pride in caring for him when his health deteriorated later in life. Tudi was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be missed more than words can ever express.
A service will be held on Friday, May 13 with visitation at 9:30 AM followed by Mass at 11 AM at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 East County Road 42, Burnsville, MN. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.
