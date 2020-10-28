Maurice “Bill” Johnson, age 73 of Farmington / Lakeville passed on his own terms at home on October 20, 2020 surrounded by love from all his family and friends. Bill was born on April 12, 1947 to Robert “Bob” and Mary Johnson. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maureen; sons, Troy (Lisa), Tadd (Lori), Trent (Melissa), Bryan (Jessica) Wolfe, & daughter-in-law, Jenny McGrath; grandchildren, Mason, Paige, Jaycee (Ben), Halle Bree, Hunter, Josh (Jenae), Nicole (Dan), Ashley, Mari and Emery; great grandchildren, Landon, Max, Macy, Noah, and Evan: siblings, Marietta (Willy) Storlie, Bobby, (Mary Jo), Penny Blaha and Peter (Julie), also by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Funeral Service was held 11 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville. Visitation was on Tuesday (10/27) from 3-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville from 9:30-10:30 am prior to service at White Funeral Home Lakeville. Interment, East Christiania Cemetery. Online condolences at: www.whitefueralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.