MaryAnn Clemmer, age 79 of Lakeville passed away March 17, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Owner and Co-Founder of Dick’s Sanitation. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick”. Survived by her daughters, Debbie Nielsen (Troy), Sheri Rau (David), Diane Clemmer (Jimmy Brown); son, Timothy Clemmer (Deena Eriksson); grandchildren, Jordan (John Ernst), Hunter, Gizelle, Daylen, and Elijah; sisters, Jane Duckett, Barbara (Al) Zabka, and Katherine Grant, also by many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Friday, September 25, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19597 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Luncheon to follow at Charthouse, 11287 Klamath Tr. Lakeville. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhome.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
