Maryalice Rebecca Wachter

( Nov. 11, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2021 ) Maryalice R. Wachter, age 87 of Farmington passed away at her home on January 28, 2021. Maryalice was born November 11, 1933 in Farmington, MN to Ruben and Alice Petersen. She married Allen Wachter on April 18, 1953 at the Farmington Lutheran Church. Maryalice retired from Dakota Electric after 20 years. She also was the Farmington Lutheran Church organist for 45 years. Maryalice is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Wachter-Johnson, and sister, Lois V. Holter. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Allen; children Michael (Helena), Pamela (Ken) Reichert, Bradley (Debbie), and Barb (Todd) Marschall; grandchildren, Allen, Benjamin, Emily, Logan, Megan; step-granddaughter, Paige; great granddaughters, Evelyn and Hannah; brother, Darrell (Laverne) Petersen, also by other family and friends. Memorial Service was held 11 AM Thursday, February 4, 2021at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road, Farmington MN, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Private interment will take place later at Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.