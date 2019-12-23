Mary Rita Finnegan (Sheehan) age 94, passed away on December 17, 2019. A longtime resident of Rosemount. Rita loved her Irish heritage, fashion, cooking, playing bridge with friends, and most of all her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis, son, Pat and grandson, John. Survived by her children; Dave (Karen) Finnegan and Kay (Ron) Van Riper, four grandchildren, Ryan (Jess) Finnegan, Kate (Mike) Rose, Lindsey (John) Schumann and Laura Van Riper and seven great grandchildren, Dottie, Jack, Grace, Ellie, Ryan, Luke and Riley. We would like to thank “The Rosemount” staff and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of our mother over the past 5 months. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Interment, St Michael’s Cemetery, Farmington. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
Mary Rita (Sheehan) Finnegan
