Mary "Potsy" C. Ryan, age 76 of Farmington, passed away at her lifelong home surrounded by family on June 26, 2022.
Mary Claire Ryan, fondly known to most as "Potsy" lived her entire life in the same house on 2nd St. in downtown Farmington. Mary attended Farmington Schools and graduated with the Class of 1964. She was among the first hockey cheerleaders. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington.
She would begin her working career at Sanford Hospital while still in high school. She later worked at Schmidt Brewery owned by George Bell, who lived in the home across the alley, and where she met colleagues who would become her lifelong friends. Mary Claire retired in 2013 after 24 years with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Potsy's family was the most important thing in her life. After her mother passed away in 1966, Mary lived with and cared for her father. Her dad was the center of her universe. She held his hand as he went home to heaven in 1980. Potsy, the baby of the family, dearly loved her two sisters, Shirley and Joan along with her brother, Tommy. Potsy was an integral part in the lives of her nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephews. She was a very good cook and she enjoyed cooking and catered several events.
Potsy enjoyed the small-town Minnesota life that included Mountain Dew Days, the Dakota County Fair, volunteering in Dakota City along with the lake life. Potsy was known for being one of the first ones in the lake and throwing anyone off of her shoulders that wanted to!
Potsy was oftentimes spotted tooling around in her Corvette and dune-buggy. The stories that were told in those cars must stay in those cars!
Of all things that brought Potsy joy, her cats were top of the list. Potsy had many cats over the years with the most infamous pair being Phillip and Morris. She loved her peonies, family gatherings, Coca Cola, Treasure Island Casino, reading, and bowling tournaments.
Potsy was an excellent bowler who often competed at the state level with some of her best friends. Bowling weekends were as much competition as they were fun and crazy! The stories from the bowling tournaments still bring a roar of laughter years later!
It seemed fitting that Potsy passed away peacefully in her lifelong home on Dew Days weekend. She will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie; sisters, Joan (Bill) Parrott and Shirley (Frank) Weierke; niece, Eva Parrot Asher; and infant brother.
Survived by her brother, Tom (Carolyn) Ryan; 10 nieces; one nephew; other loving extended family and friends.
Memorial service held 11 AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington. Memorial visitation from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or St. Michael's Church.
