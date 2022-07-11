Mary Louise Eich

Mary Louise (nee: Suedkamp) Eich, age 83 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Forest Cottage Assisted Living, Northfield, MN.
Mary was born May 30, 1939 to John and Louise (nee: Gerardy) Suedkamp in Adrian, MN. She graduated from St. Adrian Catholic School in Adrian, MN, and attended Mankato Commercial College in Mankato, MN. After Graduating from Mankato Commercial College, Mary started work at Famous Brands Distribution Company in Sioux Falls, SD. On June 24, 1961, Mary married Duane Clarence Eich at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Adrian, MN. They settled in Farmington, MN where they lived with their young family until 1972 when job transfers relocated them to Worthington, MN, Fairmont, MN and back to Farmington in 1977. During that time, Mary worked at Campbell Soup Company - payroll department in Worthington, Farmington School district - payroll; and Frontier Communications - accounting in Burnsville where she retired from in 1995. In her retirement, Mary worked part time for the Allina Eye clinic in Farmington until 2002. Mary and Duane spent 18 years during the winter months in Harlingen, TX until 2020. Her favorite past times included spending time with grandchildren, vacationing with family, and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington, MN.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Suedkamp; brothers, Ernest "Ernie" Suedkamp and William "Bill" Suedkamp.
She is survived by her loving husband, Duane Eich of Farmington; sons and daughter and their spouses, Thomas and Debra (nee: Deslauriers) Eich of River Falls, WI, Terrence and Amy (nee: Hartfeldt) Eich of Rochester, MN, and Mary and John Schrupp of Carver, MN; 11 grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Eich, TJ, Alec and Taylor Eich, Sydney, Ian (Sam) and Veronica Eich, Alex and Emily Schrupp, Jennifer Salisbury and Tricia Huelse-Reuss; three great-grandchildren, William, Gavin and Sean Eich; and siblings, Bette Lebrun, Joan Johnson, Rose (Alan) and Marlene (Don) Graham; as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 11 AM Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN. Visitation from 4-7 PM Thursday, July 7 and one hour prior to Mass at St. Michael's Church. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Lewy Body Dementia at LBDA.org. Livestream link: https://youtu.be/_MHImTPQuFo
