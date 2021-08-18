Join us on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as we celebrate the life of Mary Kay Langager. At 9:00 am we will walk as a group from Farquar Park (13266 Pilot Knob Rd) past her old home in Apple Valley. Distance 1.2 miles. A casual memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley (12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd) at 11:00 am. Luncheon catered by Las Tortillas will be back at Farquar Park starting at 12:00. Dress is casual for a day of walking, remembering and sharing memories of Mary Kay. Join us for all or any part of this celebration. Donations can be to ALS . Visit http://web.alsa.org/go to/MaryKayLangager
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.