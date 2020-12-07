On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Mary Kay Langager passed away peacefully after an eighteen month struggle with ALS. She is preceded in death by husband, Terry Langager and parents, Reino and Ethel Toumi. She is survived by sons Todd (Maya), Kris (Tina); grandchildren Beckett, Rylan, Tessa, Liv and Wade; brother, Mick Toumi; sister, Sue Ruth and many relatives and friends. Mary Kay will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a great friend, a welcoming neighbor, a dedicated teacher and a caring soul. She touched the lives of many through her career in education and her numerous volunteer activities. We hope to gather for a celebration of life in Minnesota in the summer or fall of 2021. Memorials preferred in Mary Kay’s name to the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter.
