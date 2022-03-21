Mary Jeanne Benson

Mary Jeanne (Rasmussen) Benson, age 75, of Lakeville, MN died peacefully on 3/17/2022, surrounded by Harold "Shorty" Benson, her husband of 56 years, and many family members.
Mary Jeanne, MJ, was born in Watertown, SD, daughter of late Vernon and Cora Rasmussen. She grew up in Bradley, SD., and following graduation from Bradley High School in 1964, she attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis. MJ married the love of her life, Shorty, in 1965. Happiest together, they have spent much of their married lives inseparable, settling in Lakeville, MN.
MJ was a faithful and devoted Christian who loved the Lord and spent much of her working years as an Executive Assistant at Prince of Peace in Burnsville and Family of Christ in Lakeville. She volunteered as a Stephens Minister and served her community in the Lakeville Lioness, serving as a past President.
Whether she was painting, decorating, sewing, or writing poems, MJ's passion for giving and serving made her a wonderful mom, wife, grandmother, and friend. She was dedicated to traditions such as making lefse or dressing up with her grandkids on Halloween. While Alzheimer's tightened its grip, she kept her smile and grateful heart. Asking MJ many times in recent years what her secret is to marriage, friendship or motherhood, her answer was unwavering, "Just love them."
MJ is survived by her loving husband, Harold "Shorty" Benson, children, Brett (Karen) of Lakeville, Sheree (Pete) Krueger of Lakeville, grandchildren; Natalie, Megan, Grant and Thomas. Also survived by her brothers; Richard Rasmussen, and Alan (Shelly) Rasmussen, sister and best friend Vicki Petersen, and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Vernon and Cora Rasmussen, sister-in-law, Carol Rasmussen.
A special thank you to Ali Dahl as well as the Minnesota (Lakeville) Hospice team, you are angels on earth.
Memorial Service was held 11 AM Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr. Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9 AM.
Memorials will be donated to Crazy Horse Memorial, a monument in SD.
