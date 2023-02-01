Mary Ellen McCrady, age 77 of Eagan, MN, born on June 17, 1945, in Plainview, NE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 28, 2023, at Brookdale Alzheimer's and Dementia in Eagan, MN.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard, Sr.; son Richard, Jr. (Laura); daughter, Lisa (Michael) Epperson; grandchildren, Sarah (Logan), Austin (Melanie), Caroline (fiancé', Zach), Abbie (Joey) and Meredith (Thomas); siblings, Warren (Lavonne), Lois (Jim), Linda, Judy (Sam), Lori and Carmen and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Wendell and Marcus Wood.
Mary was the oldest daughter of nine children to Iris Mae and LaMoyne Wood. She lived on the farm until her freshman year in high school when her family moved to town. She was a vibrant, kind person, who had many friends whom she stayed connected with throughout her life. She was a devout Christian and was involved in many of the church's women's groups at any of the churches that they belonged to during her life. Mary married Rich on January 7, 1965, in Miami, FL. They were high school sweethearts and lived in Miami, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Eagan, MN before retiring to their lake property in NW Minnesota in 2007.
Mary loved her family and was blessed to be able to be a full time, stay at home mother and grandmother. Mary loved her part of being in her grandchildren's life from their birth, right up to her death. Her greatest accomplishment and joy were her family. There are no words to define how important it was for her to be part of their lives. She longed for the moments to see and be with them. She made it a point to be at almost all her children and grandchildren's events during her lifetime.
Mary did find time for outside employment for short periods of time during her early years, having worked for a rental car agency, as a school secretary, insurance company and the inspiration for their company business. She loved to talk with people yet was an incredible listener and mentor to many.
Mary loved to travel and had the opportunity to have gone to over 30 countries.
Once Mary made a friend, they were friends forever. Always a listening ear. Always an embracing hug. Always a devoted, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and wife.
Funeral service 11 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023 with visitation one hour before at River Hills United Methodist Church, 11100 River Hills Dr., Burnsville, MN. Flowers can be directed to the church.
