Mary Ellen Gallagher, age 86 of Rural Lakeville, MN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2023.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; children, Bill (Sandy), Kathleen, John (Melissa) Gallagher, Colleen (Phil) Tupa, Margie (Adam) Platt; 13 grandchildren, Vanessa (Ben) Schmidt, Cody (Alaina), Mark (Galen), Mariah (Noah), & Tyler (Taylor) Gallagher, Eric (Jessie) Danielowski, Connor & Rylee Gallagher, Jayden (Matthew), Ben & Daniel Tupa, Ella & Eli Platt; 9 great grandchildren; Josef, Anikah, Bodie, Daphne & Bailey Schmidt, Jacob, Alexis, Jackson & Max Danielowski; siblings, Leo Martin, Lucille Lois and Louise Anderson; siblings in law, Elizabeth (Gallagher) Kane, Catherine (Jerry) Oxborough, Rita Gallagher, also by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William & Louise (Tutewohl) Martin; siblings, Loretta (Edward) Giles, Lawrence "Jack" (Rosalee) Martin, William (Darlene) Martin, and Cecelia (Marvin) Giles; father and mother-in-law, Bertram and Catherine Gallagher; sisters-in-law, Geneva Martin and Mary (Art) Nilsson; brothers-in-law, Stanley Lois, Warren Anderson, and Joe Gallagher.
Mary was born on November 8, 1936, in Farmington, MN. She married John Gallagher on July 9, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, MN. In 1963 they moved to the farm where they raised their family and built a lifetime of memories. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren around the farm. Mary worked hard on the farm, loved to garden and can her vegetables, in which she enjoyed sharing with everyone. There was always room for one more at her kitchen table, along with a pan of her famous brownies.
In 1992, Mary went to work for J & E Earll Manufacturing in Lakeville, MN. where she made many friends through the years up until her retirement. Mary enjoyed dancing to a great waltz or polka, watching her hummingbirds, and being around all those she loved. She was the most amazing Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and friend to all those lucky enough to have known her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St. Savage, MN, with visitation from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr. (Hwy 50) Lakeville, MN and 1 hr. prior to Mass at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
