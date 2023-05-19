Mary Ellen Gallagher

Mary Ellen Gallagher, age 86 of Rural Lakeville, MN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 17, 2023.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; children, Bill (Sandy), Kathleen, John (Melissa) Gallagher, Colleen (Phil) Tupa, Margie (Adam) Platt; 13 grandchildren, Vanessa (Ben) Schmidt, Cody (Alaina), Mark (Galen), Mariah (Noah), & Tyler (Taylor) Gallagher, Eric (Jessie) Danielowski, Connor & Rylee Gallagher, Jayden (Matthew), Ben & Daniel Tupa, Ella & Eli Platt; 9 great grandchildren; Josef, Anikah, Bodie, Daphne & Bailey Schmidt, Jacob, Alexis, Jackson & Max Danielowski; siblings, Leo Martin, Lucille Lois and Louise Anderson; siblings in law, Elizabeth (Gallagher) Kane, Catherine (Jerry) Oxborough, Rita Gallagher, also by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

