Mary (Anthony) Erbstoesser

Age 72, of Apple Valley, MN (formerly St. Louis Park) died on January 11, 2021 from ovarian cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Lowell and Agnes Anthony; father-in-law, Clint Erbstoesser and sister-in-law, Patty Berndt. Mary will be lovingly remembered and missed. Survived by husband, Steve Erbstoesser; sister, Carolyn (Dean) Wuollet; brother, David Anthony; nephews, Charlie (Cheryl) Wuollet & Brent Anthony; nieces, Amy (Andy) Afdahl & Nicole Anthony; mother-in-law, LaVerle Erbstoesser; brothers-in-law, Mike Erbstoesser & Jerry Berndt; nephews-in-law, Jerad Berndt & Tyler (Thida) Berndt; niece-in-law, Dawn Erbstoesser; great nieces, great nephews, special aunts, cousins, friends and special friend, Patty Borman. With the love and support of family and friends Mary approached her nearly 10 years of on and off again treatments for ovarian cancer with optimism, patience and few complaints. Mary and Steve were married for nearly 40 years and remained active in their business (Emporium Exceptionale/French Presents) for over 30 years, owning hotel gift shops and office convenience stores as well as enjoying their French online retail business. They also were foster parents to 15 children over the years. Special thanks to Dr. Melissa Geller and the staff at the U of M Gynecology/Oncology department as well as the staff at Burnsville Ridges Infusion Center for their care over the last 9 years. Memorials to the U of M Masonic Cancer Center preferred. Private service due to COVID-19. Burial at Dawn Valley Memorial Cemetery - Bloomington. Webcast of funeral service located at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com, search for her obituary & click on photo/video tab to view Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686
