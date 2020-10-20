Mary Ann Studer

Studer, Mary Ann passed away on Oct. 11, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday. Extremely proud of her family, and the unofficial family matriarch, she was the enthusiastic researcher of the family tree and loved to share photos of the Studer-Finn ancestors and was always excited about the birth of a new niece or nephew. She made a point of keeping touch with all of them and was always ready to dispense advice. Retired from Pillsbury for many years, she maintained friendships with many of her co-workers long after her retirement and embraced all things ‘Doughboy’. A woman of great faith, she was active in her church choir for many years and was a longtime member of the Junior Catholic League. Until very recently, she resided in south Minneapolis for over sixty years and had a very large circle of friends there. She had a wide range of interests, encompassing science, history, sports and the arts, particularly opera, and sang and performed in her early years. She was most happy spending weekends at the family farm in Lakeville, which was a gathering place for her extended family. Kind, thoughtful, a little eccentric with a great sense of humor, she was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all of us. Mary Ann is survived by her brother Bill and wife Edna and sister Dorothy (Dot) and husband Dick Lorentson, sisters in law Rosario Studer and Claire Studer and eighty nieces and nephews spanning four generations. She is preceded in death by her parents Amandus and Hazel Studer, siblings Gene, Bob, Jim, Pat, Donna, Marge, Phyllis, Joan, Tom, Dennis and a stillborn sister, brothers in law Sidney Miller and Phil Paulak, niece Kris Kay and nephews Steve and John Studer. Mass of Christian Burial was held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19797 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN on Wednesday, October 21st at 11:30 a.m. Interment, All Saints Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.