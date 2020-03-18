Mary Ann Hillen

Mary Ann, age 80, of Burnsville, MN and winter resident of Brooksville, FL, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the HPH Hospice Care Center. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Hillen; son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Jodi Hillen of Burnsville, MN; daughters and sons-in-law, Michele & Rolf Christenson of Chaska, MN and Marcia & Richard Hires of Windsor, CT; grandchildren, Brandon Christenson (Hannah), Brittany Christenson, Bennett Christenson, Bethany Hillen, Joshua Hillen, Jonathan Hillen, Audrey Hires and Lauren Hires. The Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, March 10 at Brooksville Wesleyan Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National cemetery at a later date. The memorial service celebrating the life of Mary Ann is available at the following link: https://bwcflorida.com/watch
