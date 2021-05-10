Mary Ann Devney, age 84 of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 4, 2021. Mary Ann was born on May 16, 1936, in Beldenville, WI. She attended a country school and later graduated from Ellsworth High School. She worked in St. Paul where she met her husband at the Prom Ballroom. They made their home on the Devney family farm. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was dedicated to her family and her faith. She was a member of St. David’s Circle at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Arlene Stoetzel; granddaughter, Jacquelynn; grandson, Jeremy, and brother, William Stoetzel. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John; children, Mike (Eileen), Patrick (Dawn), Katie (Mike) Leon, and Colleen (Steve) Broman; grandchildren, Jacob, Steven, Suzanne, Carrie, Brandi, Anthony, Adrienne, Mitchell, Matthew, Samuel; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Hudson, Easton, Logan, Margret, John, Charlie, Isabella, Evelynn, Leonard, Cameron, Kenley, Leeanndra, Robbie, Josie, Chloe, and Brooks; great-great grandchild, Henry; sister, Sally Shewchuk. Visitation was at St. Michael’s Church from 4-8 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 and Mass of Christian Burial was 11 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Trinity Care Center or St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington, MN. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
