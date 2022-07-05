Mary A. Bissel

Mary A. Beissel, age 83 of Lakeville, passed away at home with family by her side on June 24, 2022. Born November 22nd 1938 in was superior WI to William and Clara Mies. Grew up in Hastings MN. Family moves to Seattle WA mid 1950s while in Seattle she went to school to become a dental assistant. In 1958 Mary came back to Minnesota to visit her sisters who stayed in Minnesota. Mary met frank in Minnesota while frank was on leave from the military. Mary got a job as dental assistant in California near frank. On October 14th 1959 they got married. She gave birth to two sons in San Diego California. The family moved back to Minnesota in 1966. She raised the family in Lakeville MN and started her business as new home construction cleaning contractor. Mary retired in 1997 with frank and started their six months winter vacations in warmer climates. By 2004 they decided Brenda Arizona was their winter home. There she enjoyed 4 Wheeling, rock collecting, bingo, being adventurous, and spending time with family. Mary will be greatly missed by her husband, children, family and friends. loving wife, loving mother.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara Mies; siblings, Pat Dries, Audrey Treyfold, Roger Mies, and Frank Mies.
Survived by husband, Frank; sons, Mark (Patty), and Frank III (fiancé Becky); grandchildren, Stacy (Josh), Alan (Alisha), Alex, Frank IV (Melissa), Michelle (Erik) Arnold, Olivia, Crystal (Tyler) Isham, and Lisa Mathers; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Elaina, Brianna, Henry, Hazel, Wilson, Clark, Frank V, Spencer, Kristina, Gracie, Alyssa, Graham, and Serenity; brother, Tom (Ann) Mies; nieces Kathy and Pam; honorable daughters, Julie Beissel and Toni Johnson; and sister-in-law Brenda Mies.
A Memorial Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., July 7, 2022 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr. Lakeville, MN 55044, The following day a Memorial Mass took place at 11 a.m. on July 8, 2022 at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Blvd, Hampton, MN 55031. Interment will be at St. Mathias Cemetery.
