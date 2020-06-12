Marvin Williams

Marv Williams passed away June 11, 2020 due to complications from a series of recent heart attacks. Marv is preceded in death by his parents Juanita and Marvin, sister Faith, and nephew Steven. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joan, his daughters Pamela (Mark McDonald) and Michele (Jim Kidwell), and 5 grandchildren, Storm, Chris, Nick, Kelly, and Noelle, as well as the Glenn Joslin family and many nieces and nephews. Marv moved to Minnesota in 1968, were he worked for several companies as a purchasing agent over the course of his career. He loved cars and was a member of the local and national classic car club for many years. He owned several classics, the last being a 1941 Fleetwood 60 Special Cadillac on which he did a complete body off restoration. A private family service will be held at a later date.
