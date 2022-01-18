Marvin Victor Schumann was born November 29, 1926 to Lydia Kahl Schumann and August Carl Schumann. He was born in Prior Lake, Minnesota, the second child. His older brother was Edgar, they grew up on a farm, went to District 17 school for three grades, then on to Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran School through eighth grade. Marvin went on to Shakopee for high school but he could not finished his first year because his mother got sick and he had to stay home and do the house work and work on the farm with his dad. When he was old enough, he tried to go into the service, was on the train, ready to leave and got a call that his dad broke both arms and he could not go as he needed to stay home and do the farm work. Marvin had three sisters, Elaine, Hilma, and Delores; two brothers, Edgar and Arthur.
Marvin fell in love with Hazel Luverne Fahrenkamp and after Hazel finished high school they were married October 22, 1949. They lived on a farm in Prior Lake for five years and had one son, Kenneth there. In 1954, they moved to Bloomington, Minnesota and had two daughters, Kathleen and Kim. Then in the fall of 1960, they moved to a farm in Rosemount, Minnesota where Kevin, Kurt, Keith and Kristopher were born. They farmed in Rosemount for 35 years, till the city of Apple Valley condemned the farm land and they moved on down the road to Lakeville. After 8 years in Lakeville, where they were crowned King and Queen of Lakeville, they moved to the Senior Living in Rosemount for one year and came full circle back to Apple Valley in their twin home.
Marvin worked at Cargill in Savage, Minnesota for 37-1/2 years as a grain hauler and inspector, a member of Cargill's 25 year club. Marvin was an agent and president for AFL-CIO local 1, grain millers union. He was on most boards at church as well as being an usher, also on the SAGES (Older Adult ministry) board as well as joining Hazel at many LWML conventions.
The kids learned respect, hard work, and farm work from their dad; we had three tractors and the boys loved to put up hay in the barn. After farm work, there was always time to play, in the summer it was baseball and basketball, and the winter was hockey, snowmobiling and sledding. Most important was time to go fishing on Crystal Lake. Summertime was also time for vacations, where Canada was visited three times (we loved the Lake Louis/Banff area), Florida (to see Elaine and George), Mackinac Island, Wisconsin Dells, Las Vegas to play at Circus Circus, Yellowstone camping, Disney World, Disney Land, Hawaii, Alaska, cruises in the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and Caribbean, and twice to Germany.
Marvin was preceded by his mother, father, daughter Kim, brothers Edgar and Arthur and sisters Elaine and Hilma.
Service was 11 a.m., December 30 at Messiah Lutheran, Lakeville.
