Marvin "Marv" Durst

Marvin "Marv" L. Durst, age 82, of Warsaw, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville.

Memorial services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson, officiating. Interment will be at Berne Cemetery at a later date. Memorial visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

