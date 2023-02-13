Marvin "Marv" Durst

Marvin "Marv" L. Durst, age 82, of Warsaw, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville.
Memorial services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson, officiating. Interment will be at Berne Cemetery at a later date. Memorial visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Marvin LeRoy, the son of Carl and Virginia (Egger) Durst, was born January 19, 1941 in Kasson. He graduated from Southern School of Agriculture, Waseca in 1959 and then attended Dunwoody College. Marv married Carol (Burch) on May 6, 1961 at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. He was employed with MN DOT for 42 years. Marv enjoyed boating and any new technology and could fix anything.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of Warsaw; children, Timothy (Charisse) Durst of Lakeville and Carla Durst (Doug Schrodke) of Burnsville; five grandchildren, Sarah Durst, Ashley (Joseph) Jongers, Carlie (Nick) Roffers, Brady (Emily) Durst and Reese Durst; four great-grandchildren, Makayla, Maddyx, Terrace and Marlie; sister, Margaret Hjortaas and sister-in-law, Helen Durst, both of Pine Island; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bryan; a great-grandson, Owen; brother, Robert and brother-in-law, Donald Hjortaas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.