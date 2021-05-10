Marlene G. (Doyle) Beeney, age 83 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021. Preceded in death by grandson, John Beeney Jr. and sister, Lucille Palmer. Survived by husband, Al; children, John (Barb), Mary (Wayne) Weierke, Annette (Rick) Ekstrom, Jeff (Tami), Joe, Cheryl (Jeff) Jones, Kim (Rich) Lunz, Sue (Don) Hurtgen and Kevin (Melissa); 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Farmington, MN. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at White Funeral Home, Farmington, MN and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Michael’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Care Center, Farmington, MN. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com. White Funeral Home Farmington, 651-463-7374
