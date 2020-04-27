Mark T. Malecha

Mark Malecha, age 57 of rural Northfield, Minnesota, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020, after a courageous battle against lung cancer. Mark stayed positive throughout the fight for his life. He always had a smile on his face, and it was always 70 and Sunny! Mark Thomas Malecha was born December 23, 1962, in Northfield, to George J. and Delores (Mach) Malecha. He was raised on the family farm in Eureka Township, attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Northfield High School. Mark received his bachelors degree in Agri-Business from the University of Minnesota. He farmed and worked in various aspects of Ag-Business. On February 26, 2000, Mark married Zendalyn D. Krause at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN. After marriage, they made their home on the Malecha Family Farm. Mark farmed and worked in Ag-Business until 2016 when he went to work for Lakeville ISD #194 as a custodian. Mark loved his new job. He enjoyed the students, teachers, co-workers and administration. Mark was a lifelong member of the Church of St. Dominic and a member of the Knight’s of Columbus. He was a member of the Waterford Warrior’s snowmobile club, Eureka Township Board and several Agricultural trade groups. Mark was a member of the Dakota County Fair Board- his true passion. He loved Fair week in August. Mark’s greatest enjoyment came from his wife, children and family. He was extremely active with his children in Northfield Hockey Association, Northfield Baseball Association, Northfield Raider Boy’s and Girl’s Hockey and Raider Baseball. He was THE number one fan of all the kids. Mark was a beloved husband, father, brother and uncle. Mark was blessed with many wonderful friends. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Zen; his children, Joe and Maggie; his sister, Joan (David) Hinderscheit of Northfield; his brothers, Mike (Jan) of Cape Coral, FL, Ken (Judi) of Northfield, Fran (Lisa) of Napa Valley, CA, Tom (Cathy) of Mahtomedi, Jon (Lisa) of Northfield; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Pam Krause of Lakeville; his sister-in-law, Mandi (David) of Warrenton, VA; his brothers-in-law Blair (Tricia) Krause of Alpharetta, GA, Tim (Oleysa) Anderson of Eagan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Delores Malecha, his brother Jerry (infant), his sister Mary Anderson, his brother Anthony, his nephews Jacob and Paul Malecha. A private Mass will be held at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield, MN. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Honorary pallbearers are teammates from Castle Rock Fastpitch Softball and skiing friends. A gathering to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at a future date. Memorials are preferred to St. Dominic School, Northfield High School Raider Girl’s Hockey and Northfield High School Blue Line Club. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
