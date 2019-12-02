Mark Peter Reinsmoen, 73, passed on November 7, 2019, after valiantly fighting prostate cancer for more than 13 years. He lived his life vigorously with determination and humor. His motto throughout his illness was “prayer, attitude, exercise, and laughter.” Mark was born Mark Orland Reinsmoen on December 1, 1945, in Mason City, IA, as the son of Peter Orland Reinsmoen and Lois Jewell (Tweed) Reinsmoen. He was raised on a farm near Joice, IA, with his brother and four sisters. Mark graduated from high school in Lake Mills, IA, and from Luther College in Decorah, IA. He was a high school English teacher in New Hampton, IA, for two years before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Viet Nam in 1970, where he was exposed to Agent Orange. This led to later being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Before Mark’s deployment to Viet Nam, he married Nancy Moe on June 1, 1968. From that union were born Matthew (1975) and Rachel (1978). After returning from Viet Nam, Mark received certification in elementary education from the University of MN. Teaching 4th grade became his passion as he worked for 34 years in ISD 196 of Rosemount, MN. Mark married Dianne (Davis) Loftin on December 27, 1997, at which time he became stepfather to Tara Loftin. Consistent with his adventurous spirit, Mark called himself “The Biking Viking,” due his heritage and his bicycle trips in Norway. Mark and Dianne lived in Burnsville, MN. After they acquired a winter home in Surprise, AZ, Mark joined a softball league. He was a star shortstop and adept hitter for several seasons. Mark continued to play through his progressing weakness from cancer until January 2019. He took walks until recently. In 2013, Mark published a novel called J-Hawk Nation. He highlighted the importance of teamwork and leadership. Mark and Dianne enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and various national parks and monuments, especially Yellowstone National Park. They went there almost annually to enjoy the wildlife and scenery. Mark was always encouraging others, including grandchildren, students, teachers, friends, and teammates. His commitment to serve others is exemplified by financing and participating in building a home for a needy family in Reynosa, Mexico. Preceding Mark in death are his sister, Laura Reinsmoen and father, Peter Orland Reinsmoen. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; mother, Lois Reinsmoen; son, Matthew Reinsmoen (Jennifer Heim); daughter, Rachel Cohn (Tony); stepdaughter, Tara Allen (Dana); and six grandchildren, Ethan Cohn (10), Reece Reinsmoen (8), Bennett Cohn (7), Scott Allen (5), Abram Reinsmoen (5), and Lindsay Allen (3). He is also survived by brother, “Rob” Reinsmoen (Mary) and sisters, Mary Reinsmoen, Jane Reinsmoen, and Molly Iverson (Dave). The Minnesota service for celebrating Mark’s life will be at 11 a.m. on December 10, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville. Interment will be at Fort Snelling in St. Paul at 2 p.m. on the same day. Contributions may be sent to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF).
Mark Peter Reinsmoen
