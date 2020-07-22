Mark Ball, age 58 of Rosemount, passed away on July 16, 2020. Mark was a beloved teacher who tutored students throughout the south metro area. He will be remembered by his students for his crazy stories and love of hostas and Hotwheels. Mark taught several classes ranging from math and science to chess club and ACT prep. He felt and followed Christ’s calling to dedicate his life to helping students who would otherwise have struggled or not succeeded. His passion for learning was manifested in each lesson, and he touched many lives in his thirty years as a teacher. Mark was steadfast in his beliefs; through his faith in Christ, we know we have the hope of seeing him again in Heaven. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen. He is survived by wife of 33 years, Judy, six children, Beck, Bethany, Heather, David, Daniel, and Jack. His father Dr. R.Wayne Ball, and sister Lisa Payne (Tom). Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Rosemount, 14400 Diamond Path, Rosemount. A visitation was on Tuesday (7/21) from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) and 1 hr. prior to Service at Church. Interment, Rosemount Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
