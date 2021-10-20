Mark Alan Enggren, age 59 of Lakeville, passed away on October 9, 2021.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Enggren, and brother-in-law, Tim DeGross.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas (Maren) Hofmeister, Jerod, Evelyn, and Gabriela Enggren; grandchildren, Gunner, and Colton; mother, Doreen Enggren; siblings, Jody DeGross, and Wade (Tami) Enggren; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave, Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 12 PM. Celebration of Mark's Life was continued after the service at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, from 2-4 PM.
