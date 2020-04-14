Marjorie “Joyce” Vessel, 95, died peacefully of natural causes in her Burnsville, MN home on April 9, 2020. Joyce was born June 6, 1924, in Chicago, IL. At eighteen, she met the love of her life, U.S. Naval Lieutenant Ludwig Vessel, and they married in Seattle, WA during WWII, on December 4, 1943. During their 61-year marriage, Joyce raised 4 children, lived in 8 different states, and relocated over a dozen times; finally settling in Lakeville, MN in 1972, where she and Lud owned and operated Valley (now Lakeville) Printing, until they both retired. Joyce was an avid gardener and spent many hours tending her flower beds and pouring over seed catalogs during Minnesota’s long, cold winters. She was an active member of the Lakeville Garden Club for 27 years and served as their treasurer for 19 years. As an involved community volunteer, she worked 21 years at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN and was an usher at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville, MN for 22 years. A five time cancer survivor, Joyce was very interested in the health benefits of foods and enjoyed cooking healthy meals; she loved to read, and was positively mad about crossword puzzles. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ludwig Vessel; her brother, David Blair; and her daughter, Sherry Vessel. She is survived by her brother, Richard Blair; her three children: Dyan (Dennis) Laphan of Bradenton, FL, Tina (Bill) Jackson of Lakeville, MN and Steve (Anne) Vessel of Prior Lake, MN; as well as two grandchildren: Travis Jackson of Lakeville, MN and Nicole (Tyler) Olson of Vadnais Heights, MN; and two great granddaughters: Jordon and Brooklyn Olson. A memorial service at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville will be held at a future date. While there is nothing Joyce would have loved more in life than to be surrounded by beautiful flowers; in lieu of them, please send memorials to the Lakeville Garden Club, c/o: Carol Edmunds, 10200 199th St. W., Lakeville, MN 55044, so that they may continue their community efforts in her honor.
