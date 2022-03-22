Marianne (Beuch) McNulty

Marianne McNulty, 79, went home to the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022. She passed away peacefully with the love of family by her side.
Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Mark Geier; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer McNulty; grandchildren, Danielle and Annalise Heitz, Christopher, Joanie, Logan and Conner McNulty; great grandchildren, Kinzleigh and Lunaura; brother and sister-in-law, Wally and Jan Beuch; brother-in-law, DeWayne Freitag; many more relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Jerome M. McNulty; parents, Erich and Elizabeth Beuch; sister, Carol Pelach and baby brother Beuch.
Marianne was born October 6, 1942 in Farmington, MN, to Erich and Elizabeth Beuch of Lakeville, MN. Marianne had many fond memories of growing up in Lakeville where she sang in the choir at All Saints Catholic Church. She loved riding around with her dad, delivering furniture for the Gephart store where he was employed. Marianne said her dad knew so many people and never met a person he didn't like. Marianne learned to love people from her dad's example. She also cherished the closeness she had with her Grandma Talley, even though Grandma only spoke Hungarian. Marianne said all she ever wanted from life was to get married and raise a family. On February 23, 1963, Marianne married her lifelong love, Jerome McNulty. She and "Jerry" raised their two children, Michelle and Michael, in Independence, MN. She and Jerry loved to dance and were a beautiful and graceful sight on the dance floor. Marianne had an unstoppable work ethic and energy and maintained a beautiful home and yard for her family to enjoy. She was truly devoted to her family, friends and her faith in Jesus Christ. Marianne especially loved babies, children and animals, particularly dogs. She was always doing something kind for someone or visiting an elderly relative or friend. Her grandchildren absolutely meant the world to her. She will be remembered for her loving heart, positive attitude, and vibrant and fun spirit. She was genuinely beautiful inside and out.
Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044 at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Internment, Fort Snelling Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota (date TBD).
